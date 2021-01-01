JOB ALERT: FNS in Tyler hiring customer service representative

Tyler, TX
FNS
Customer Service Representative
Full-time start in January
$35,000 to $45,000 (plus commission)
Serve as subject matter expert for assigned facilities in relation to HR service, Lead facility on-boarding efforts including the New Leader Assimilation Process, Oversee employee relations issues; effectively managing risk, working with legal, business leaders, and HR leaders as needed, Oversee the employee engagement, Best Places to Work and evaluation processes in line with the UT Health East Texas processes, Work across the UT Health East Texas HR team to implement the broader HR strategy and initiatives, Ensure the UT Health East Texas commitment to creating an inclusive culture