JOB ALERT: FNS looking for customer service representative

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FNS
TYLER, TX
CUSTOMER SERVICE RERPRESENTATIVE
Full Time January Start
$35,000 to $45,000 Yearly (Plus Commission)

Interact with customers daily to inform of client products and services, Ensure and provide quality service to external customers., Answer all customer inquiries in a timely and professional manner, Take initiative and resolve and escalations or complaints, Creating a positive, fun, and motivating environment to enhance employee performance and customer satisfaction, Maintain a positive representation of the company and associated brands at all times, Perform a needs assessment of the customer and recommend products and services or pass along consumer leads to sales department depending on level of expertise

Apply here

“It is the mission of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. to provide skills training and vocational opportunities for people with barriers to employment.”

In an effort to support our customers we will continue to operate our ecommerce department, click the button below.
Shop Goodwill Tyler

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51