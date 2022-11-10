FoldAR

Henderson, TX

CNC Machinist

Qualifications:

* 5 years minimum of CNC operating experience

* Ability to interpret blue prints, GD&T, and specification sheets

* Ability to determine machine work offsets and tooling offsets, enter required machine work offsets and tooling offsets into machine controls

* Measure dimensions of finished workpieces to ensure conformance to specifications, using precision measuring instruments, templates, and fixtures

* Manage tool life, inspect tools, and change-out/reset tools prior to expiration of tool life

* Mount, install, align, and secure tools, attachments, fixtures, and workpieces on machines, using hand tools and precision measuring instruments

* Knowledge of complex, tight tolerance parts, and various materials

* Ability to lift, position, and secure work holding devices, raw material, and work pieces using hoists, lifting equipment and hand tools

* Support of Firearms and 2nd Amendment.

* Support of Military and Law Enforcement.

* Proficient on Windows-based computers and basic Office programs.

Ability to work regular hours (8a-5p / M-F).

* No felony or domestic violence convictions, no pending protective orders.

* U.S. citizen.

Desired Skills:

* Good communication, interpersonal, and problem solving skills

* Ability to adapt to changing product requirements and conditions in the facility

* Effective time management skills

* Positive, proactive attitude and work approach

* Demonstrate an ownership of their role

* Dependable, work with a sense of urgency

* Ability to work well with others in a team setting is essential and participate in process improvements

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

A job for which military experienced candidates are encouraged to apply

Open to applicants who do not have a college diploma