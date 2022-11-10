FoldAR
Henderson, TX
CNC Machinist
Qualifications:
* 5 years minimum of CNC operating experience
* Ability to interpret blue prints, GD&T, and specification sheets
* Ability to determine machine work offsets and tooling offsets, enter required machine work offsets and tooling offsets into machine controls
* Measure dimensions of finished workpieces to ensure conformance to specifications, using precision measuring instruments, templates, and fixtures
* Manage tool life, inspect tools, and change-out/reset tools prior to expiration of tool life
* Mount, install, align, and secure tools, attachments, fixtures, and workpieces on machines, using hand tools and precision measuring instruments
* Knowledge of complex, tight tolerance parts, and various materials
* Ability to lift, position, and secure work holding devices, raw material, and work pieces using hoists, lifting equipment and hand tools
* Support of Firearms and 2nd Amendment.
* Support of Military and Law Enforcement.
* Proficient on Windows-based computers and basic Office programs.
Ability to work regular hours (8a-5p / M-F).
* No felony or domestic violence convictions, no pending protective orders.
* U.S. citizen.
Desired Skills:
* Good communication, interpersonal, and problem solving skills
* Ability to adapt to changing product requirements and conditions in the facility
* Effective time management skills
* Positive, proactive attitude and work approach
* Demonstrate an ownership of their role
* Dependable, work with a sense of urgency
* Ability to work well with others in a team setting is essential and participate in process improvements
Job Type: Full-time
Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour
A job for which military experienced candidates are encouraged to apply
Open to applicants who do not have a college diploma