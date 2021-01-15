JOB ALERT: Footaction in Lufkin is hiring an assistant manager

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lufkin, TX
Footaction
Assistant Manager
Full-time
Flexible availability – Including nights, weekends and holidays

At least 1 year of experience in a customer-facing sales setting

Customer Experience, and you’re now ready to start leading the team with all aspects of the Customer Experience, including: store operations, training, employee management, visual merchandising, and asset protection. In the absence of the Store Manager, you will assume all managerial duties. Your performance will be measured by your ability to drive sales and maximize profit goals for a specific store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51