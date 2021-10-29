JOB ALERT: Foxworth-Galbraith seeking Receiving Clerk

Foxworth-Galbraith

Winnsboro, Texas

Receiving Clerk

Provide Customer Service to Yard Customers, stock merchandise and pull merchandise to meet Customer needs. Provide customers with a shopping atmosphere that is well maintained, clean, organized, and safe. Responsible for receiving and processing inventory.

The pay range for this position is $11.00/hr – $16.00/hr depending on experience.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: The following are the essential duties and responsibilities of the Job. Other duties may be assigned.

Provide service to contractors, professional builders, and walk-in Customers. Maintain a clean yard environment including warehouses, fences, and open areas. Restock unsold products. Ensure work areas and customer areas are clear of trash, weeds and other obstacles to allow customer to shop easily and safely and to provide a safe work environment. Unload incoming merchandise, check receiving paperwork and store in proper bin location. Utilize appropriate machinery or tools to store merchandise without damage to products. Logs purchase orders in computerized inventory system to receive merchandise into Stock Status. Coordinates with management to ensure proper processing and pricing of merchandise. Produces tags for all merchandise including replacement cost changes to maximize store profits. Matches invoice to receiver and reconciles differences in cost, quantity, rounding, etc. Posts corrections to Stock Status or makes financial entry if applicable. Maintains filing system by job and/or vendor. Pull merchandise per loading ticket and prepare package in staging area for delivery or pickup. Ensure proper merchandise pulled according to loading ticket. Mark load with order number and date. Cut sheets according to Customer specification and notify management of cut boards. If assigned to this machinery, adhere to Company forklift preventative maintenance standards and advise management of mechanical and maintenance problems with forklift to ensure that repairs and maintenance are performed. Participate in the execution of scheduled cycle counts. Attend and participate in all Company sponsored training programs as required. Perform any other duties, responsibilities or tasks as assigned.

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE

Less than high school education; and one to two years related experience or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Receiving/shipping or inventory control experience a plus.

LANGUAGE SKILLS

Ability to read and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence, and memos. Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations to customers, clients, and other Associates of the organization.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS

Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals. Ability to compute rate, ratio, and percent.

REASONING ABILITY

Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out detailed but uninvolved written or oral instructions. Ability to deal with problems involving a few concrete variables in standardized situations.

CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS

A certificate issued by prior employer or outside vendor on the correct and safe operation of a forklift is desirable.

OTHER QUALIFICATIONS

Good Customer Service skills are necessary. Ability to operate a forklift is desirable. Knowledge of building materials products and lumber is highly desirable.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an Associate to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

