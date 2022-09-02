Franklin County Water District
Mount Vernon, TX
Park Attendant
Responsibilities:
– Keeping the park bathrooms clean and pleasant for our guests
– Keeping the campsites clean and well maintained
– Picking up litter, and making sure the site is ready for the next customer
– Keeping the campsite grass trimmed
– Picking up limbs
– Repairing minor water and electrical issues are additional functions
* Applicant must be able to work major holidays.
* Work week is Thursday – Monday 8 – 5, off Tuesday & Wednesday.
Benefits provided are:
– Starting salary $18.00 per hour
– 10 days vacation after 1 year
– Paid sick days
– 13 Paid Holidays per year
– Employer provided health, life and disability insurance, up to $1200.00 contributed to employees Health Savings Account annually
– Retirement plan with up to a 7 percent employer match