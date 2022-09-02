Franklin County Water District

Mount Vernon, TX

Park Attendant

Responsibilities:

– Keeping the park bathrooms clean and pleasant for our guests

– Keeping the campsites clean and well maintained

– Picking up litter, and making sure the site is ready for the next customer

– Keeping the campsite grass trimmed

– Picking up limbs

– Repairing minor water and electrical issues are additional functions

* Applicant must be able to work major holidays.

* Work week is Thursday – Monday 8 – 5, off Tuesday & Wednesday.

Benefits provided are:

– Starting salary $18.00 per hour

– 10 days vacation after 1 year

– Paid sick days

– 13 Paid Holidays per year

– Employer provided health, life and disability insurance, up to $1200.00 contributed to employees Health Savings Account annually

– Retirement plan with up to a 7 percent employer match