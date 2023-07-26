Fresh Dental

Longview

Part-Time Registered Dental Assistant

Fresh Dental has spent 10 years building relationships in the Longview community with a Google rating 4.4. Our experienced team is known for providing excellent, compassionate, and worry-free care to over 100 new patients every month.

Responsibilities Effectively manage schedules and maintain a smooth workflow. Be an outstanding team member and reliable assistant to our patients. Help maintain a clean, professional environment. Perform all procedures promptly.

Qualifications: Previous Registered Dental Assistant (RDA) experience is required. Proficiency in Dentrix Software

Active RDA license following state regulations. Maintain a positive attitude and excellent communication skills.

