Fresh Dental

Tyler

Registered Dental Assistant

What’s in it for you? Monday – Friday work schedule. Health insurance plans. Paid Time Off (PTO). 401K

Fresh Dental is looking for an upbeat, knowledgeable and reliable Registered Dental Assistant to join their team in Tyler! At their established practice they know you will thrive with their dental family and feel accomplished daily. Full-time and part-time positions are available!

Qualifications: Minimum of 1 year previous dental assistant experience. Versed in Dentrix. Active Dental Assistant license as required by the state. Able to work diligently and efficiently. Bilingual in Spanish preferred.