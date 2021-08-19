JOB ALERT: FTSi. Tech in Kilgore hiring an End User Service Technician

Kilgore, TX
FTSi. Tech
End User Service Technician
Contract
High School Diploma mandatory, Tech school degree preferred or equivalent experience
Experience working in a large distribution center a plus
The End User Services (EUS) technician will provide support and enable solutions for end users and customers. EUS will provide various Tech-related tasks including, prompt, courteous and comprehensive service-request support. This will encompass problem resolution and escalation of such requests in person, via phone, web, email, for various hardware and software tech related tasks. The candidate will be responsible for all Network and connectivity onsite. The position requires installation and configuration of various hardware and software, hardware warranty support and implementation of proactive measures to ensure the highest uptime for our customers.