JOB ALERT: FTSi. Tech in Kilgore hiring an End User Service Technician

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kilgore, TX
FTSi. Tech
End User Service Technician
Contract

High School Diploma mandatory, Tech school degree preferred or equivalent experience

Experience working in a large distribution center a plus

The End User Services (EUS) technician will provide support and enable solutions for end users and customers. EUS will provide various Tech-related tasks including, prompt, courteous and comprehensive service-request support. This will encompass problem resolution and escalation of such requests in person, via phone, web, email, for various hardware and software tech related tasks. The candidate will be responsible for all Network and connectivity onsite. The position requires installation and configuration of various hardware and software, hardware warranty support and implementation of proactive measures to ensure the highest uptime for our customers.

Apply Here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51