JOB ALERT: Funeral Services Assistant needed in Longview

SCI SHARED RESOURCES
LONGVIEW, TX
FUNERAL SERVICES ASSISTANT
Full Time
$450-$980 Weekly
High School Diploma, Proficient with MS Office Suite, Valid drivers license with clean driving record, High level of compassion and integrity
Provides clerical and administrative assistance supporting funeral operations. Other general duties include meeting the general public, answering questions and providing information on funeral and cremation information and other related topics, answering phones courteously and in a polite manner, assisting on funeral, memorial and other services or ceremonies as requested by funeral home clients and management. Attendance at monthly staff meeting is expected.
Apply here

KFXK Fox 51