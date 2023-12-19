Gables Search Group INC

Tyler, TX

Plant General Manager

Plant General Manager / Director Summary:

The Plant General Manager / Director reporting directly to the division President, will be responsible for ensuring effective operations of the site by working in close cooperation with various departments such as Manufacturing operations, Engineering, Program Mgt, etc. This individual provides direction, guidance, and leadership ensuring alignment with the company’s goals.

Plant General Manager / Director Job Responsibilities:

Responsible for the plant operational activities to ensure the safety of associates, high product quality standards and production schedules are met so that the P&L is positively managed at or below budgeted cost to established specifications.

Responsible for meeting budgets and managing financial results.

Able to manage key KPI metrics and characteristics to identified operational targets.

Analyzes plant budget to identify areas in which reductions can be made.

Responsible for the objectives necessary to meet production, quality, and plant safety standards.

Bachelor’s degree (BS or BA) is required.

Trained or certified in Lean Manufacturing or and/or other problem-solving methodologies.

Strong record of selecting and developing very competent professional staff.

Track record of delivering strong continuous improvement results.