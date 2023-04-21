Gabriel Jordan Buick GMC

Kilgore

GM Certified Auto Mechanic

Benefits:

Competitive pay plan – potential pay rate: $30 – $42.50 / hour

Medical, Dental, and Vision insurance

Paid vacation and holidays

5-day work week! Every Weekend off!

Responsibilities – Certified Service Technician/Mechanic:

Inspect the vehicle and identify/diagnose the problem(s)

Test components and systems using diagnostic tools

Provide labor and time estimates for repairs

Repair automotive systems, including engine, transmission, electrical, steering, suspension, braking, air conditioning, etc. in accordance with dealership standards

Test drive vehicle before and after repairs

Qualifications – Certified Service Technician/Mechanic:

GM Certification is required!

Prefer candidates that are versatile in skills and tasks performed