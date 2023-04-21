Gabriel Jordan Buick GMC
Kilgore
GM Certified Auto Mechanic
Benefits:
Competitive pay plan – potential pay rate: $30 – $42.50 / hour
Medical, Dental, and Vision insurance
Paid vacation and holidays
5-day work week! Every Weekend off!
Responsibilities – Certified Service Technician/Mechanic:
Inspect the vehicle and identify/diagnose the problem(s)
Test components and systems using diagnostic tools
Provide labor and time estimates for repairs
Repair automotive systems, including engine, transmission, electrical, steering, suspension, braking, air conditioning, etc. in accordance with dealership standards
Test drive vehicle before and after repairs
Qualifications – Certified Service Technician/Mechanic:
GM Certification is required!
Prefer candidates that are versatile in skills and tasks performed