Gap Inc.

Longview, TX

Seasonal Employment Coordinator

What You’ll Do:

– Support the HR team on people and organizational issues: demonstrating resourcefulness to achieve desired outcomes

– Actively support the HR team to advise leaders ion people and organization decisions and change management efforts

– Implement strategies which improve employee engagement year over year, as measured through the continuous listening process;

– Analyze HR metrics to identify business opportunities working with the HR team to implement solutions

– Execute talent management and succession planning activities within the business

– Partner with the HR team, Talent Acquisition and Learning Development to implement talent strategies

– Deploy appropriate retention strategies to promote organizational stability

Who You Are:

– General knowledge of HR practices including benefits, compensation, employment law, employee/labor relations, talent management and learning and development

– Well developed interpersonal skills, demonstrated ability to partner and build relationships

– Good communicator; good listening skills and problem solver

– Understanding of concepts and procedures specific to own subject areas

Benefits At Gap:

– Merchandise discount for our brands: 50% off regular-priced merchandise at Gap, 30% off at Gap Outlet, and the ability to purchase discounted merchandise during international travel at Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix and Old Navy.

– Pension schemes available, depending on role.

– Market-leading private medical healthcare and well-being programme.*

– Voluntary medical cash plan open to all employees.

– Performance-related discretionary bonuses.*

– Access to our Employee Support Programme for overall well-being.