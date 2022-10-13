Gap Inc.
Longview, TX
Seasonal Employment Coordinator
What You’ll Do:
– Support the HR team on people and organizational issues: demonstrating resourcefulness to achieve desired outcomes
– Actively support the HR team to advise leaders ion people and organization decisions and change management efforts
– Implement strategies which improve employee engagement year over year, as measured through the continuous listening process;
– Analyze HR metrics to identify business opportunities working with the HR team to implement solutions
– Execute talent management and succession planning activities within the business
– Partner with the HR team, Talent Acquisition and Learning Development to implement talent strategies
– Deploy appropriate retention strategies to promote organizational stability
Who You Are:
– General knowledge of HR practices including benefits, compensation, employment law, employee/labor relations, talent management and learning and development
– Well developed interpersonal skills, demonstrated ability to partner and build relationships
– Good communicator; good listening skills and problem solver
– Understanding of concepts and procedures specific to own subject areas
Benefits At Gap:
– Merchandise discount for our brands: 50% off regular-priced merchandise at Gap, 30% off at Gap Outlet, and the ability to purchase discounted merchandise during international travel at Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix and Old Navy.
– Pension schemes available, depending on role.
– Market-leading private medical healthcare and well-being programme.*
– Voluntary medical cash plan open to all employees.
– Performance-related discretionary bonuses.*
– Access to our Employee Support Programme for overall well-being.