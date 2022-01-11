JOB ALERT: Garrison Nursing and Rehabilitation needs a maintenance assistant

Garrison Nursing and Rehabilitation

Garrison, Texas

Maintenance assistant

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Performs routine tasks according to pre-determined daily, weekly, and monthly schedules and as directed to include but not limited to:

– Checks that all building lights are functioning

– Assist in installing, repairing, and maintaining water-processing equipment

– Assist in the maintenance of production equipment

– Knowledge of Safety Regulations

– Assist in monitoring, maintaining, and reporting on fire suppression system

– Keeps maintenance shop organized

– Assists in basic repairs to the building including painting, installing/replacing light bulbs, plumbing, and basic carpentry.

– Documentation, Tracking and Trending

– Maintains good working relations with outside contractors

ESSENTIAL PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

– Ability to sit, stand, walk, climb stairs and ladders, bend, lift, twist, kneel, crouch, crawl, pull, push, carry, grasp, reach and stoop as needed, sometimes for extended periods.

– Ability to occasionally lift and carry heavy items up to 50 lbs. (may be aided).

– Must be available to work a varied schedule

– Ability to operate and work at heights on a or high ladder.

– Ability to access and work effectively in confined spaces

– Ability to follow directions

– Ability to multi-task and prioritize as needed.

– Ability to work independently under general supervision.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

– Adequate maintenance experience to demonstrate an aptitude for mechanical skills and sufficient familiarity with hand tools to know their names and proper usage and care.

– Ability to safely operate a variety of hand tools and power tools.

– Some knowledge of basic general maintenance routines and preventive repairs.

– Commitment to observe and uphold safety procedures.

– Ability to clearly comprehend direction provided in English.

– Ability to maintain cooperative and pleasant relationships with colleagues.

The Maintenance Assistant performs semi-skilled work for and with the Facilities Maintenance Director in the maintenance and repairs of the building components, systems and equipment and ancillary areas. Training will be provided to an assistant who demonstrates aptitude, cooperation, and reliability.