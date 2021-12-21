JOB ALERT: General Shale Inc. in Henderson looking for a leadman

General Shale Inc.

Henderson, Texas

Leadman (Full-time)

RESPONSIBILITIES:

-Support Packaging Supervisor in both packaging & manufacturing departments along with other plant tasks

-Assist with covering for vacations & call-in’s

-Training & Mentoring New Employees

-Work with Manufacturing Department on product development & innovations

-Ability to facilitate & direct people with strong decision making abilities

EDUCATION:

-High school or equivalent required

-Associates is desired

WORK EXPERIENCE:

-Forklift experience, 1+ years experience in manufacturing preferred.

-Experience working in heavy industries, with automated machinery

SKILLS REQUIRED:

-Able to perform various form of physical labor (i.e. lifting 75 lbs./ standing)

-Basic computer skills

-Ability to work well with others and be a team player

-Perform light maintenance on equipment

-Ability to follow verbal and written instructions

-Committed to working in a zero harm workplace

-Able to work flexible hours when needed

Benefits: General Shale offers a comprehensive benefits package, including, but not limited to: Medical, Dental, Vision, 401K, Life Insurance and Vacation plans.

General Shale, Inc., the largest manufacturer of brick and masonry materials in North America, is seeking a Leadman for our facility in Henderson, TX.