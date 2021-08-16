JOB ALERT: Genesis Resources in Kilgore needs a maintenance mechanic

Kilgore, TX
Genesis Resources
Maintenance Mechanic
Full-time
Medical, dental, vision, life, 401K
High school diploma/GED, technical school in manufacturing preferred
Experience in electrical, hydraulic, preferably on plastic molding equipment
Under the direction of the Maintenance Manager, the Maintenance Mechanic will provide mechanical troubleshooting support to the production team. This individual will have previous experience in electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical troubleshooting in a plastic injection molding manufacturing environment.