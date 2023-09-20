Genpak LLC

Longview

Packaging Associate – Nightshift

The Packaging Associate is responsible for the final review of finished product and packaging materials and for packaging product for delivery to the end user, the customer.

Visually inspect finished products and packaging materials to ensure they meet quality expectations. Communicate concerns to Quality Auditor, Operator, Lead Operator and/or Supervisor. Discard products that do not meet expectations in accordance with site procedures. Be cognizant of surroundings and report any environmental, equipment or material issues that may arise. Package all product types for all lines in the facility.

Package final products in accordance with the specification requirements including: Count and/or stack height; Bagging of products; Sealing of bags; Boxing of product sleeves and more.