JOB ALERT: Georgia Pacific is hiring for a Production Supervisor in Pineland

|GEORGIA PACIFIC
|PINELAND, TX
|PRODUCTION SUPERVISOR-LUMBER
|Full Time
|High School Diploma or equivalent required, Associates Degree or higher preferred
|5 or more years of supervisory or management in an industrial or military environment, & prior experience in a lumber mill preferred
|Georgia-Pacific is now hiring for a Production Supervisor at our lumber mill in Pineland, Texas. The Production Supervisor will be responsible for leading a wood products production team to work injury and incident-free in a continuous manufacturing environment consistent with our Market-Based Management philosophy and framework. Must be willing to work in a tobacco free environment