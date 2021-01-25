JOB ALERT: Georgia Pacific is hiring for a Production Supervisor in Pineland

GEORGIA PACIFIC
PINELAND, TX
PRODUCTION SUPERVISOR-LUMBER
Full Time
High School Diploma or equivalent required, Associates Degree or higher preferred
5 or more years of supervisory or management in an industrial or military environment, & prior experience in a lumber mill preferred
Georgia-Pacific is now hiring for a Production Supervisor at our lumber mill in Pineland, Texas. The Production Supervisor will be responsible for leading a wood products production team to work injury and incident-free in a continuous manufacturing environment consistent with our Market-Based Management philosophy and framework.  Must be willing to work in a tobacco free environment
