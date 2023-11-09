Goodland Dentistry

Tyler

Dental Assistant

Hourly Rate: $14.50 – $19.00 (Based on experience).

Comprehensive Benefits Package: Medical, Dental, Vision, 401K with match, flexible spending accounts, paid time off, company holidays and much more!

Continuing education reimbursement. Company provided certification trainings – These certifications include CPR certificates, Radiology certificates, Nitrous Oxide certificates, etc.

Responsibilities: Deliver quality and compassionate care to every patient. Guide parents of minors and patients through our processes before treatment. Educate patients in oral hygiene instruction and provide postoperative instructions. Prepare patient for examination and treatment. Take x-rays and save to patient charts. Prepare tray set-ups for procedures. Responsible for the operational readiness of the hygiene bay, operatory rooms and more as directed.

Requirements: Graduation from a senior high school or GED equivalent required. X-ray certification preferred according to State and individual practices. Certified dental assistant credentials preferred according to State and individual practices. Bi-lingual in Spanish a plus.