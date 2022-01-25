JOB ALERT: Goodwill Central East Texas in Nacogdoches needs a donation associate

Nacogdoches, TX

Goodwill Central East Texas

Donation Associate

Part-time

Essential Functions

– Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

– Provide 100% service satisfaction to our donors and customers

Greet each donor and customer in a prompt, friendly, and courteous manner

– Assist each donor or Goodwill transportation staff with unloading donations from donor vehicles or store trucks using rolling carts or dollies as necessary

– Offer and issue tax receipts to donors

– Maintain accurate daily counts of donors

– Clean, price, and transport furniture to sales floor as soon as possible

– Sort donated goods into predetermined categories for processing

– Transport donated goods to designated production area, sales floor, or warehouse

– Maintain a clean and safe work area, including but not limited to reporting safety hazards and injuries to the store manager and assistant manager

– Maintain an acceptable attendance and punctuality record

– Adhere to all retail store and personnel policies and procedures, including performing assigned duties within the framework of our Guiding Principles

– Performs other duties as assigned that would lead to successful operation of the department, team and/or mission.

Qualifications

These specifications are general guidelines based on the minimum experience normally considered essential to the satisfactory performance of this position. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill and/or ability required to perform the position in a satisfactory manner. Individual abilities may result in some deviation from these guidelines. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. Additional preference given to candidates with the following skill set:

– Excellent oral communication skills.

– Ability to work independently and in a team-oriented environment.

– Reliable transportation.

– Strong interpersonal skills.

– Demonstrates good judgment in recognizing saleable items from non-saleable items.

– Able to maintain good relationships with co-workers and management.

– Demonstrates flexibility and willingness to learn.

– Ability to demonstrate excellent customer service.

– Work requires utilization of pallet jack, dolly, and other equipment required to move large merchandise.

– Must not present a direct threat of safety and health to self, others or property.

– Able to perform the duties of the job description with or without reasonable accommodation.

Benefits

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Life insurance

Vision insurance

* No education requirements

* Customer Service: 1 year (Preferred)

* Pay: $8.00 per hour