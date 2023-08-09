Goodwill Industries of East Texas Inc.

Athens

Production Associate

Goodwill Industries of East Texas offers a competitive wage of at least $10.25/hour and benefit package, including up to 30 days of paid time off per year.

The incumbent in this position will primarily: greet customers with exceptional customer service on a continuous basis; assist customers at the register in making their purchase by accepting cash, credit or debit and offering accurate change back when needed; gather, sort, process, stage and/or stock product/merchandise. Learn company product types, categories color rotation and pricing guidelines with the ability to distinguish quality sellable products, recyclable items and salvage items from donated goods; clean and test products and store equipment daily. Infrequent travel may be required.

Education and/or Experience: High School Diploma or GED required plus 6 months of Customer Service Experience or Retail Management Certificate (Customer Service Training Certificate may be substituted for 3 months of related experience). Shift/schedule includes rotating weekends and evenings as needed but primarily a day shift.