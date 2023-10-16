Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Cetner

Good Assist

Salary: $31,200 – $48,672 a year. Shift: Rotating weekends & some evenings as needed.

The incumbent in this position will be responsible for working directly with the community; assisting individuals in filling out applications for multiple programs included but not limited to: Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP), Medicaid, Medicare, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); participate in special projects; recruit, and train volunteers at Food Bank facility; perform Job Readiness Training; advocate for consumers in the workforce to promote successful relationships between employers and employees; travel between various locations. In addition, this individual will perform other duties as assigned by management.

Education/Experience: High School Diploma or GED plus a minimum of six months of work directly related to experience in customer service (preferred w/knowledge of state and federal programs). Have basic knowledge of computer skills (Microsoft Word, Excel, and Gmail). A valid TXDL/driving record acceptable to agency liability carrier is required. Reliable transportation is a must.