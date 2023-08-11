Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Production Associate

Goodwill offers a competitive wage of at least $10.25/hour and benefit package, including up to 30 days of paid time off per year.

The incumbent in this position will primarily: Greet customers with exceptional customer service on a continuous basis; assist customers at the register in making their purchase by accepting cash, credit or debit and offering accurate change back when needed; gather, sort, process, stage and/or stock product/merchandise. Learn company product types, categories color rotation and pricing guidelines with the ability to distinguish quality sellable products, recyclable items and salvage items from donated goods; clean and test products and store equipment daily. Infrequent travel may be required. The ideal candidate will be proficient in the above listed skills with prior customer service experience preferably in a retail environment.

Education and/or Experience: High School Diploma or GED required plus 6 months of Customer Service Experience or Retail Management Certificate (Customer Service Training Certificate may be substituted for 3 months of related experience). Shift/schedule includes rotating weekends and evenings as needed but primarily a day shift. Bilingual is a plus.