Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Gladewater, TX

Part-Time Production Associate

Essential Functions: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily, listed above which are representative of the Knowledge, Skills, and/or Abilities required

Education and/or Experience: High School Diploma or GED required plus 6 months of Customer Service Experience or Retail Management Certificate (Customer Service Training Certificate may be substituted for 3 months of related experience).

Bilingual is a plus

We offer a competitive wage and benefit package, including up to 30 days of paid time off per year.