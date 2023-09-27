Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Henderson

Good Assist

Pay is from $15 an hour. Shift includes rotating weekends and evenings as needed.

Responsibilities: Work directly with the community; assist individuals in filling out applications for multiple programs included but not limited to: Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP), Medicaid, Medicare, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); participate in special projects; recruit, and train volunteers at Food Bank facility; perform Job Readiness Training; advocate for consumers in the workforce to promote successful relationships between employers and employees; travel between various locations. Perform other assigned duties.

Education/Experience: High School Diploma or GED plus a minimum of six months of work directly related to experience in customer service (preferred w/knowledge of state and federal programs). Have basic knowledge of computer skills (Microsoft Word, Excel, and Gmail). A valid TXDL/driving record acceptable to agency liability carrier is required for this position. Reliable transportation is a must.