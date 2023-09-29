Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Kilgore

Part-Time Production Associate

Day shift with rotating weekend and evenings as needed. Competitive wage offered.

Responsibilities: Greet customers with exceptional customer service on a continuous basis; assist customers at the register in making their final purchase by accepting cash, credit or debit and offering accurate change back when needed. Gather, sort, process, stage and/or stock all product/merchandise. Learn company product types, categories color rotation and pricing guidelines with the ability to distinguish quality sellable products, recyclable items and salvage items from donated goods; clean and test products and store equipment daily. Infrequent travel may be required.

Education and/or Experience: High School Diploma or GED required plus 6 months of Customer Service Experience or Retail Management Certificate (Customer Service Training Certificate may be substituted for 3 months of related experience).