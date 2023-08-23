Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Longview and Marshall

Production Associate

Wage is from $10.25 an hour. Benefits include Health Insurance & paid time off.

This position is responsible for the overall production and selling of goods in their retail stores. Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following: Educate customers and the community about the mission and vision of the organization. Demonstrate its core values through actions and words. Meet donors with exceptional customer service, unload donations and safely place them in designated areas. Sort, price, hang and tag or otherwise process donations as directed. Place merchandise in appropriate categories on the sales floor and more.

Education and/or Experience: High School Diploma or GED required plus 6 months of Customer Service Experience or Retail Management Certificate (Customer Service Training Certificate may be substituted for 3 months of related experience).