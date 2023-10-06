Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Longview

Job Coach

Pay: $27,040 – $42,182 a year. Shift Schedule: Monday through Friday with some weekend & evening work necessary.

The incumbent in this position provides job specific training, support and supervision to consumers with disabilities who work outside of Goodwill Industries. Ensure that individuals’ needs are met; goals are implemented; and a safe environment is maintained at their job site. Duties include, but are not limited to; identify and facilitate transition plans; providing training on proper work techniques and socialization skills; communicating client progress and providing feedback; providing coverage for other job coaches as needed; and providing structured intervention techniques and support to consumers in job training programs.

Qualified individuals must have a high school diploma or GED, and one year of related experience working with individuals with disabilities. Possess computer skills (Microsoft Office Suite, Excel/Outlook). Must be customer/detail oriented (retail experience preferred).