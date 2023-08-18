Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Longview

Assistant Store Manager

This position pays from $13 an hour. Shift and Schedule includes weekends and evenings as needed.

Description: This position is responsible for the overall operation and management of a retail store, in the absence of the store manager. It is actively engaged in selling donated and new merchandise to derive a net profit by performing the following duties: Educate customers and community about the mission and vision of the organization. Demonstrate core values through actions and words. Meet store production requirements and standards. Utilize Kaizen to create a steady production flow of donations to the sales floor and keep production/ dock areas clear. Promote a safe working/ shopping environment by following and holding employees accountable for all safety policies and more.

Qualifications include: High School diploma or GED. Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from managers, clients, customers and general public. Ability to add, subtract, multiply and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions and decimals. Be proficient in Microsoft Office Suite and have knowledge of proprietary software as needed. Bilingual skills a plus.