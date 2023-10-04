Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Longview

Employment Specialist

DESCRIPTION

Provide updates to ES Coordinator on a consistent basis regarding Employment Services consumers

Analyze information from interviews, educational and medical records, consult with other professionals

Perform Job Readiness Training

Minimum Qualifications

Qualified individuals must have a high school diploma or GED and some college plus two years related experience; an Associate’s degree or higher in a related field of study

proofread and verify confidential documentation; provide secure storage of confidential files; organize, plan and prioritize work; make decisions and solve problems; work with outside agencies. This is a highly confidential position.