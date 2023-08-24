Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Longview

Employment Specialist

Wage is from $14 an hour.

Essential Functions: To perform this job successfully an individual must be able to communicate effectively orally, in writing and electronically; supervise staff, provide services to consumers with varying disabilities; conduct situational assessments, proofread and verify confidential documentation; provide secure storage of confidential files; organize, plan and prioritize work; make decisions and solve problems; work with outside agencies. This is a highly confidential position.

Responsibilities include: Networking in the community to develop jobs for people with disabilities; communicating with Department of Rehabilitation Services (DARS) and the Department of Blind Services (DBS) counselors regarding consumers (disabled/severely disabled population served) and more.

Qualified individuals must have a high school diploma or GED; in addition to an Associate’s degree in a related field of study (rehabilitation, business, marketing, or a related human services field); two years related experience; Or a Bachelor’s degree (B.A. or B.S) in a related field of study (rehabilitation, business, marketing, or a related human services field; one year of related experience.