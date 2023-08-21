Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Mabank, TX

Production Associate

This position is responsible for the overall production and selling of goods in our retail stores.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following.

Educate customers and the community about the mission and vision of the organization.

Demonstrate our core values through actions and words.

Education and/or Experience: High School Diploma or GED required plus 6 months of Customer Service Experience or Retail Management Certificate (Customer Service Training Certificate may be substituted for 3 months of related experience).