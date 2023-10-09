Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Marshall

Good Assist/WAT Trainer

This is a full-time position that pays from $14 an hour.

The incumbent in this position is primarily responsible for working with disabled individuals to provide work adjustment training services. The individual must be able to identify appropriate/inappropriate work behavior by observing, using existing records, DARS data and/or feedback from family members; train consumer on various job duties, workplace policies and procedures/social skills/safe and efficient operation of equipment.

High School Diploma or GED and a Bachelor’s degree in a related field, e.g., Education, Sociology, Social Services or Liberal Arts and one year of full-time experience performing rehabilitation or adjustment or an AA degree in a related field and 2 years of training/experience; possess computer skills (Microsoft Office Suite, Excel/Outlook).