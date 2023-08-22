Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Marshall, TX

Goodwill Assistant/Trainer

The incumbent in this position is primarily responsible for working with disabled individuals to provide work adjustment training services. The individual must be able to identify appropriate/ inappropriate work behavior by observing, using existing records, DARS data, and or feedback from family members; & train on various job duties.

Description

Attend consumer staffings and prestaffings as needed.

Provide administrative support to WAT Coordinator

Performs the functions of a WAT trainer

Education/Experience

High School Diploma or GED and a Bachelor’s degree in a related field, e.g., Education, Sociology, Social Services, or Liberal Arts and one year of full-time experience performing rehabilitation or adjustment.