Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Mineola

Production Associate

$21,320 – $33,259 a year. Health insurance.

Paid time off.

The person in this position greets customers (internal and external) with exceptional service on a continuous basis; assist customers at the register in making their final purchase by accepting cash, credit or debit and offering accurate change back when needed; gather, sort, process, stage and/or stock all product/merchandise. Learn company product types, categories color rotation and pricing guidelines with the ability to distinguish quality sellable products, recyclable items and salvage items from donated goods; clean and test products and store equipment daily. Ensure workstations and surrounding areas are fully stocked and operational. Infrequent travel may be required.

Education and/or Experience: High School Diploma or GED required plus 6 months of Customer Service Experience or Retail Management Certificate (Customer Service Training Certificate may be substituted for 3 months of related experience).