JOB ALERT: GoodWill Industries of East Texas in Mineola needs a retail manager

Mineola, TX
GoodWill Industries of East Texas
Retail Manager

Duties

-Achieves or exceeds budget sales goal monthly/annually.
-Maintains and controls expense to revenue monthly/annually.
-Creates a positive public image of Goodwill through a clean store environment, attractive
displays and presentable and personable store staff.
-Plans and prepares work schedules and assigns employees to specific duties.
-Meets or exceeds store production standards.
-Maintains merchandising guidelines through colorization and classification of store inventory. Also, ensure inventory is maintained by timely requisitioning of donated and
new goods.
-Formulates pricing policies on merchandise according to requirements for profitability of
store operations.
-Ensures proper management of vocational services function.
-Oversee and ensure compliance of store salvage and auction procedures.
-Maintains a safe working/shopping environment. Investigate all accidents/injuries and
document according to established policy.
-Ensures customers are treated in a fair, courteous and efficient manner by store staff.
-Completes required paperwork accurately and neatly and submits within established
timeframe.
-Enforces security and loss prevention procedures, including ensuring sales transactions are
rung up and reported accurately, all monies are collected, counted and deposited securely.
-Communicate directly and consistently with Area Manager.

Qualifications

-Education and/or Experience One year certificate from college or technical school; or three to six months related
experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
-Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.
-Ability to write routine reports and correspondence.
-Ability to speak effectively before groups of customers or employees of organization.
-Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers,
common fractions, and decimals.
-Ability to compute rate, ratio, and percent and to draw and interpret bar graphs.
-Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form.
-Ability to deal with problems involving several concrete variables in standardized situations.
-Certificates, Licenses, Registrations
Current Texas Driver’s License and Satisfactory Driving Record.
-Other Skills and Abilities Bilingual skills a plus.
-While performing the duties of this Job, the employee is regularly required to stand; walk;
use hands to finger, handle, or feel; reach with hands and arms; stoop, kneel, crouch, or
crawl and talk or hear. The employee is occasionally required to sit and climb or balance.
-The employee must regularly lift and /or move up to 10 pounds, frequently lift and/or move up to 25 pounds.
-Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance
vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception and ability to adjust focus.

