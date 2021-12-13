JOB ALERT: GoodWill Industries of East Texas in Mineola needs a retail manager

Mineola, TX

GoodWill Industries of East Texas

Retail Manager

Duties

-Achieves or exceeds budget sales goal monthly/annually.

-Maintains and controls expense to revenue monthly/annually.

-Creates a positive public image of Goodwill through a clean store environment, attractive

displays and presentable and personable store staff.

-Plans and prepares work schedules and assigns employees to specific duties.

-Meets or exceeds store production standards.

-Maintains merchandising guidelines through colorization and classification of store inventory. Also, ensure inventory is maintained by timely requisitioning of donated and

new goods.

-Formulates pricing policies on merchandise according to requirements for profitability of

store operations.

-Ensures proper management of vocational services function.

-Oversee and ensure compliance of store salvage and auction procedures.

-Maintains a safe working/shopping environment. Investigate all accidents/injuries and

document according to established policy.

-Ensures customers are treated in a fair, courteous and efficient manner by store staff.

-Completes required paperwork accurately and neatly and submits within established

timeframe.

-Enforces security and loss prevention procedures, including ensuring sales transactions are

rung up and reported accurately, all monies are collected, counted and deposited securely.

-Communicate directly and consistently with Area Manager.

Qualifications

-Education and/or Experience One year certificate from college or technical school; or three to six months related

experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

-Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

-Ability to write routine reports and correspondence.

-Ability to speak effectively before groups of customers or employees of organization.

-Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers,

common fractions, and decimals.

-Ability to compute rate, ratio, and percent and to draw and interpret bar graphs.

-Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form.

-Ability to deal with problems involving several concrete variables in standardized situations.

-Certificates, Licenses, Registrations

Current Texas Driver’s License and Satisfactory Driving Record.

-Other Skills and Abilities Bilingual skills a plus.

-While performing the duties of this Job, the employee is regularly required to stand; walk;

use hands to finger, handle, or feel; reach with hands and arms; stoop, kneel, crouch, or

crawl and talk or hear. The employee is occasionally required to sit and climb or balance.

-The employee must regularly lift and /or move up to 10 pounds, frequently lift and/or move up to 25 pounds.

-Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance

vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception and ability to adjust focus.