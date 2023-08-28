Goodwill Industries of East Texas
Palestine, TX
Goods Assistant/Trainer
The incumbent in this position is primarily responsible for working with disabled individuals to provide work adjustment training services and working directly with the community.
Description
Attend consumer staffings and prestaffings as needed
Assist participants in completing job search, applications and resumes.
Assist participants with state benefits and submissions
Essential Functions: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.