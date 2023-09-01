Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Tyler

Computer Works Specialist

Pay is from $10.50 an hour. This position is responsible for recycling electronic devices. Be familiar with various types of electronics such as: computers, printers, monitors, cables and stereo equipment. Knowledgeable of repairable, re-sellable, or scrap donated electronics to sort, stack, price and repair. Able to install, configure, monitor, troubleshoot and evaluate computers and other network equipment.

Competencies: Ability to work independently and efficiently to manage workflow through the department. Qualifications: An individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed are representative of the knowledge, skill and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Education and/or Experience: Two years experience in computer hardware and troubleshooting preferred. Other Qualifications:

Must be focused and work well without close supervision, strong attention to detail and the ability to connect with a wide variety of customers.