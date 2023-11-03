Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Tyler

Good Assist

Pay: $31,200 – $48,672 a year. Shift: Rotating weekends. Evenings as needed.

The incumbent in this position will be working directly with the community; assisting individuals in filling out applications for multiple programs included but not limited to: Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP), Medicaid, Medicare, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); participate in special projects; recruit and train volunteers at Food Bank facility; perform Job Readiness Training; advocate for consumers in the workforce to promote successful relationships between employers and employees; travel between various locations.

Education/Experience: High School Diploma or GED plus a minimum of six months of work directly related to experience in customer service (preferred with knowledge of state and federal programs). Have basic knowledge of computer skills (Microsoft Word, Excel and Gmail).