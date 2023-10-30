Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Tyler

Good Temps Manager

$47,840 – $74,630 a year – Temporary. The individual in this position will primarily be responsible for the recruitment and assigning of personnel to appropriately fill Good Temps Service’s job assignments. Also to keep an updated record of employee numbers as well as filling vacancies.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include: Oversight of departmental documentation and contracts. Assist in training of new staff and ongoing training to existing staff. Coordinate day to day departmental communication, schedule and review of internal and state documentation. Manage complete Good Temps staffing process. Manage internal and external Good Temps staffing resources. Collaborate with hiring managers to prepare staffing strategy for existing and future needs. Collaborate with hiring managers to assure staffing methods are followed.

Education and/or Experience: Must have an Associate’s Degree in a related field of study (business, human resources, marketing, accounting, computer technology), or a related human services field; four years related experience, two of which includes supervision of staff: or a Bachelor’s degree (B.A. or B.S) in a related field of study.