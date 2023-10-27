Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Tyler

GoodTech Academy Instructor

Pay: $31,200 – $48,672 a year.

Job Description: Deliver and teach competencies required for Goodwill and GoodTech Academy courses. Follow curriculum, lesson plans, teaching materials provided to aid students in developing skills and confidence in computer hardware and troubleshooting. Design and develop appropriate computer instructional material to include lab sessions and hands on practices. Offer support to students during lab and training periods. Evaluate student performance and maintain measurements of student progress toward student learning outcomes through testing, observation, and assessment of skills attained. Provide a positive, stimulating learning environment that encourages student participation, interpersonal skills development and concepts of communication common to the industry. Assist in the creation of signage, circulars, mock ups, email campaigns and online promotion. Assist in the distribution or delivery of marketing materials.

Education/Experience: Associates Degree or equivalent experience in computer hardware and troubleshooting. CompTIA Certifications preferred. Excellent language Skills with Bilingual skills a plus. Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from students, staff members and coordinator. Computer Skills: Extensive knowledge and skills in computer hardware, Windows OS, Linux, Mac, troubleshooting, Microsoft Office and Google Suite.