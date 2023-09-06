Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Tyler

Job Coach

This job pays from $12 an hour. The incumbent in this position provides job specific training, support and supervision to consumers with disabilities who work outside of Goodwill Industries. Ensure that individuals’ needs are met; goals are implemented; and a safe jobsite environment is maintained. Duties include: identify and facilitate transition plans; provide training on proper work techniques and socialization skills; communicate client progress and provide feedback; provide coverage for other job coaches as needed; and provide structured intervention techniques and support to consumers in training programs.

The work schedule for a Job Coach (JC) is flexible and may change from week to week. Not traditional Mon – Fri hours due to the nature of the job. JC is expected to meet with consumers during their scheduled job coaching hours. JC is expected to maintain professional documentation which must be proofread for spelling, grammar and punctuation errors. Please see the complete job description for more.

Qualified individuals must have a high school diploma or GED and one year of related experience working with individuals with disabilities. Possess computer skills (Microsoft Office Suite) and be customer/detail oriented with retail experience preferred. A valid TXDL/driving record acceptable to agency liability carrier is required with an ability to lift up to 25 lbs.