Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Tyler

Maintenance Technician

From $13 an hour. Installs, maintains and repairs machinery, equipment, physical structures and industry-related specific systems by performing the following duties.

Visually inspects and tests machinery and equipment. Dismantles defective machines and equipment and installs new or repaired parts.

Installs and repairs basic electrical structural elements and electronic components of machinery and equipment. Repairs and maintains physical structure of establishment, including carpentry, painting, etc. Sets up and operates machine tools such as lathe, grinder, drill and milling machine to repair or fabricate machine parts, jigs and fixtures and tools.

High school diploma or general education degree (GED); or one to three months related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.