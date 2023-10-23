Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Tyler

Part-Time Janitor

Pay: $10,660 – $16,630 a year – Part-time

Description: Keeps location in clean and orderly condition by performing the following duties:

Cleaning of assigned areas (public areas, restrooms, offices, classrooms, conference/meeting rooms, sidewalks/parking lots, etc. Empties trash and garbage containers. Cleans trash and debris from sidewalk/parking lot. Removing trash, replenishing supplies, taking care of floors and carpet, dusting, cleaning windows, etc. Notifies management concerning need for repairs or maintenance. Other duties as assigned.

Education and/or Experience: High school diploma or GED; or one to three months related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Ability to read a limited number of two- and three-syllable words and to recognize similarities and differences between words and between series of numbers. Ability to print and speak simple sentences.