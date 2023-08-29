Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Tyler, TX

Part-Time Janitor

Keeps location in clean and orderly condition by performing the following duties.

Cleaning of assigned areas (public areas, restrooms, offices, classrooms, conference/meeting rooms, sidewalks/parking lots, etc.

Empties trash and garbage containers.

Cleans restrooms.

Cleans trash and debris from sidewalk/parking lot.

Removing trash, replenishing supplies, taking care of floors and carpet, dusting, cleaning windows, etc.

Notifies management concerning need for repairs or maintenance.

Language Skills

Ability to read a limited number of two- and three-syllable words and to recognize similarities and differences between words and between series of numbers. Ability to print and speak simple sentences.

The position is part-time. The workdays will be Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The starting time is 8am-4:30 pm.