Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Tyler, TX

Production Associate

Essential Functions: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily, listed above which are representative of the Knowledge, Skills, and/or Abilities required; in addition to the physical demands of the job which include:

Mobility – required to stand; frequently walk, climb, stoop, kneel, crouch, crawl. Dexterity – requires hands to manipulate, feel, reach, lift and/or carry. Sensory – able to see objects, colors at close range or distance, peripheral, and depth vision, communicate orally with normal hearing decibel.

(Bilingual is a plus)

We offer a competitive wage and benefit package, including up to 30 days of paid time off per year.