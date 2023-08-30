Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Tyler

Safety/Loss Prevention and Corporate Training Manager

Salary: $39,520 – $56,550 a year. Plans direct and implements Agency Safety Program and Loss Prevention to ensure safe, healthy and accident-free work environment for employees and customers by performing a variety of assigned duties. See the full job description for details.

Plans and implements programs to train managers and employees. Administers a safety committee made up of employees from all divisions. Conducts and oversees inspections of stores, donation sites, worksites and workstations.

Education/ Experience Required: BA/BS in Industrial Safety or a related field preferred; or five years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Must be able to travel frequently to Agency locations with the assigned territory.