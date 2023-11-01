Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Tyler, TX

Transportation Manager

Summary Directs and coordinates activities of transportation, dock, auction, ADC’s and textile/soft goods salvage to obtain optimum use of equipment, facilities, and personnel by performing the following duties.

Plan, organize, direct and control the operations of all divisions under Transportation in accordance with departmental budget.

Establish efficient and effective routing and scheduling of vehicles for assigned store deliveries/pickups, ADC pickups, donor pickups, transfer of merchandise from dock to stores and rotation of donations in all stores. Maintain reports as needed on material processed directly to stores.

Must be available on weekends, as needed, to ensure Company’s merchandise is delivered/picked up as scheduled.