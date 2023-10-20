Goodwill Industries of East Texas
Tyler
Employment Specialist Coordinator
Salary: $39,520 – $61,651 a year; Paid Time Off
The incumbent in this position will primarily be responsible for the supervision and coordination of all Job Coaches and more. Provide oversight of departmental documentation. Assist in training process of new staff as well as ongoing training to existing staff. Coordinate day to day departmental communication, scheduling and review of internal and state documentation. Provide administrative support to management.
Minimum Qualifications Qualified individuals must have a high school diploma or GED; in addition to a Bachelor’s degree (B.A. or B.S.) in a related field of study (rehabilitation, business, marketing or a related human services field (a Master’s degree is a plus); four years related experience, two of which includes supervision of staff.