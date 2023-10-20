Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Tyler

Employment Specialist Coordinator

Salary: $39,520 – $61,651 a year; Paid Time Off

The incumbent in this position will primarily be responsible for the supervision and coordination of all Job Coaches and more. Provide oversight of departmental documentation. Assist in training process of new staff as well as ongoing training to existing staff. Coordinate day to day departmental communication, scheduling and review of internal and state documentation. Provide administrative support to management.

Minimum Qualifications Qualified individuals must have a high school diploma or GED; in addition to a Bachelor’s degree (B.A. or B.S.) in a related field of study (rehabilitation, business, marketing or a related human services field (a Master’s degree is a plus); four years related experience, two of which includes supervision of staff.