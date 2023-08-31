Goodwill Industries of East Texas
Tyler
Instructor/Facilitator A+
Pay is from $14 an hour. The person in this position needs to be able to provide a positive, stimulating learning environment that encourages student participation, interpersonal skills development and concepts of communication common to the industry. Have the ability to teach and train students in a classroom environment.
Language Skills: Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from students, staff members and coordinator.
Computer Skills: Extensive knowledge and skills in computer hardware, Windows OS, Linux, Mac and troubleshooting.
Bilingual skills a plus.
Education and/or Experience: Associates Degree or equivalent experience in computer hardware and troubleshooting. Must be student focused and work well without close supervision, strong attention to detail, and the ability to connect with a wide variety of students.